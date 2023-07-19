YMCA offering LIVESTRONG wellness program
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 29 to Nov. 16.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in an instructor-led class each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:35-11:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Darin McClelland, wellness director at 805 686-2037 ex: 3133 or email Darin.McClelland@ciymca.org for more information.
Summer reading program ends July 29
The Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries summer reading program ends July 29.
The program is open to all ages. Participants have a chance to win prizes while enjoying reading.
Those ages 14-17 are also invited to volunteer at the library this summer.
The program is available at Buellton, Solvang and Goleta libraries.
For more information about volunteering or summer programming, visit www.goletavalleylibrary.org/about/santa-ynez-valley-libraries
Solvang State of the City set for Aug. 9
The Solvang Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the City 2023 address and luncheon, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Craft House at Corque in Solvang.
The event will feature keynote speaker California Assemblymember for the 37th District, Gregg Hart and presentations from Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti and an introduction of Solvang City Manager Randy Murphy.
The presentation will include topics such as water, sewers, and housing in Santa Barbara County.
After the event, the community is invited to a meet and greet with Hart, and Solvang City Council members.
A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-city-solvang-2023-tickets-672589111137?aff=oddtdtcreator
Ticket includes lunch.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
SYV Botanic Garden summer film series
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden and IRL Arts Foundation have teamed up to present inaugural film screening series, “Summer Saturday Movie Nights,” beginning Saturday, July 29.
The film lineup features a carefully curated selection of documentaries that sheds light on the challenges and triumphs within our food system.
“Community-driven events that inspire and educate are the primary focus of IRL Arts Foundation, so we are so excited to team up with the SYV Botanic Garden on these movie nights,” said Katie Smith-Adair, co-founder of the IRL Arts Foundation. “These films all offer the chance for viewers to get a greater understanding of our food systems and to hear the stories of the people who are fighting for sustainable solutions to the problems we face."
For three weeks, a different film will be featured addressing topics of sustainability in agriculture, food use, and consumption — all while helping to raise funds for both local nonprofits and event hosts.
“This type of event series is exactly the sort of community participation that helps the Garden thrive,” said Puck Erickson-Lohnas, SYV Botanic Garden board member. “The Garden exists to be a source of inspiration and education, helping visitors cultivate an appreciation for and a connection to the natural world, and these remarkable films are a perfect match for our mission.”
Film screenings will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturdays July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26, at 151 Sycamore Dr., in Buellton.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased for all three screenings online at losalamosflea.com/screenings. The price includes a one-hour wine tasting and reception and an opportunity to learn more about the botanic garden’s mission and programs.
Picnic boxes from Solvang’s Clean Slate Wine Bar and wines by the bottle from Final Girl Wines are also available for advanced additional purchase.
Three Dog Night headed to Chumash Casino
American rock band Three Dog Night will bring their North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.
Three Dog Night made their official debut in 1968 at the famous Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood, and soon after released their debut, self-titled album breakout hits, “Nobody,” “Try a Little Tenderness” and “One.”
Three Dog Night went on to earn 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975 with three singles peaking at No. 1, including the smash hits, “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Black and White.” In 1983, Three Dog Night released their EP, “It’s a Jungle,” and in 1985, the band’s hit song, “In My Heart” was featured in the popular film, “Robotech: The Movie.”
After more than 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night’s records continue to sell worldwide, according to reports.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.