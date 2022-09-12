Ball drop

The English Air Bell 206 L3 helicopter performs a ball drop Friday during the YMCA golf tournament.

 Contributed Photo

Energy was through the roof and hovering in the form of the English Air Bell 206 L3 helicopter at the 43rd annual Santa Maria Valley YMCA golf tournament "fun"raiser Friday at the Santa Maria County Club.

The Y and friends raised the record amount of roughly $120,000 this year. With the generous support of the community, $35,000 of the total was intentionally raised to fund and honor the new Dan Blough Scholarship for students.

The focus is for those who may not want to go the 4-year college route, yet still need financial assistance with training for a trade such as an electrician, a chef, a hairdresser or whatever they need to further their own career paths.

