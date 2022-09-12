Energy was through the roof and hovering in the form of the English Air Bell 206 L3 helicopter at the 43rd annual Santa Maria Valley YMCA golf tournament "fun"raiser Friday at the Santa Maria County Club.
The Y and friends raised the record amount of roughly $120,000 this year. With the generous support of the community, $35,000 of the total was intentionally raised to fund and honor the new Dan Blough Scholarship for students.
The focus is for those who may not want to go the 4-year college route, yet still need financial assistance with training for a trade such as an electrician, a chef, a hairdresser or whatever they need to further their own career paths.
Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary will take the momentum and begin raising funds this week toward the same goal.
Not only will the Y have more capacity to serve families in need, but also the privilege of elevating Dan Blough in continuing to do what he, and his wife, Peggy, have always done — help others.
• Men’s Longest Drive: Kevin Dwyer
• Women’s Longest Drive: Cathy Cachu
• Closest to the pin: Victor Heredia
• Accurate Drive: Brandon Hettenbouser
Tie for Low Net 3rd & Low Net 2nd – There was a “Card off”.
• Low Net 3rd: Score 47: Jim Rigali, Anne Rigali, Madi Daniels, Lauren Hightower
• Low Net 2nd: Score 47: Blake Jaeckels, Q Perez, Victor Heredia
• Low Net 1st: Score 45: Lacy Camp, Aly Guerra, Selena McCalop, Kim Krazier
• Low Gross 1st: Score 56: Jeremy Moreno, Cathy Cachu, Taylor Buhl, Evan Aldape
Two balls went into the hole during the helicopter golf ball drop and James Thomas and Angelica Gumabon split the pot of $5,200. (They both generously donated a portion of their winnings back to the YMCA.)