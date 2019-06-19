The woman killed in a single-car rollover Tuesday on Figueroa Mountain Road has been identified as 21-year-old Sienna Diaz of Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Diaz died and her passenger, 22-year-old Chelsee Fuerch of Santa Maria, suffered major injuries in the crash just after 5:30 p.m. near the Chamberlin Ranch north of Highway 154, investigators said.
The California Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said Diaz was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla at an unknown speed northbound on Figueroa Mountain Road when she allowed the vehicle to drift onto the right shoulder.
She overcorrected and lost control of the car, which went into a counterclockwise spin, went over an embankment and rolled over, trapping Fuerch in her seat and fatally injuring Diaz.
Fuerch was extracted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where her condition remains unknown.
The crash is under investigation, and the CHP is asking any witnesses to contact Officer Kelly Valdez at the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.