An elderly male driver who was critically injured last Friday after his minivan struck a parked tractor on Highway 1 has died, the California Highway Patrol announced Monday.
Warner Deutschman, 83, of Orcutt was identified Monday as the driver of the Kia Sedona that veered off the highway and into the stationary farming equipment.
His wife, Shirley, 81, sustained moderate injuries in the crash.
Just before 6 p.m. Friday, crews from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria Fire departments responded to reports of a crash on Highway 1, about a mile and a half west of Black Road. '
According to the CHP, Deutschman's Kia veered left from the southbound lane and onto the dirt shoulder of the northbound lane.
The Kia continued to travel on the shoulder until its left front side collided with the unoccupied tractor. Both vehicles sustained major damage as a result of the crash.
Both Deutschman and his wife were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by AMR ambulance.
Highway 1 was closed in both directions for roughly 25 minutes following the crash.