An 85-year-old man was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Wednesday night on South Broadway, Santa Maria Police said Thursday.
Officers responded to report of a vehicle collision in the 1400 block of south Broadway just before 6 p.m., according to Lt. Russ Mengel, where they discovered a man down in the southbound lanes of Broadway. The individual was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries and later died.
Police have not released the man's identity.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, Mengel said, and the man was reportedly attempting to cross the road prior to the collision. The southbound lanes in the area of the crash were briefly closed last night and again Thursday morning for an investigation.
Mengel said the department continues to look for anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Individuals who have not already spoken with officers are urged to contact Officer Javier Velazquez at 805-928-3781, ext. 1338.