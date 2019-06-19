A 21-year-old woman from Los Olivos died after the car she was driving overturned down an embankment off Figueroa Mountain Road at the Chamberlin Ranch just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The California Highway Patrol has not identified the driver, although her passenger, 22-year-old Chelsee Fuerch from Santa Maria, has been named. Fuerch sustained major injuries and had to be removed from the front seat, where she was trapped, by fire officials. She was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where her condition remains unknown.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling northbound on Figueroa Mountain Road at an unknown speed when she allowed her vehicle, a 1998 Toyota Corolla, to drift to the right onto the shoulder. The driver then made an unsafe turning movement to the left, which caused her to lose control of the car, according to the CHP. The Toyota rotated in a counterclockwise direction, traveled down an embankment and overturned.
The collision is under investigation and any witnesses are urged to contact Officer Kelly Valdez at the Buellton CHP Office by calling 805-688-5551.