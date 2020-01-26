Yasmin Dawson, organizer of 2019 Lompoc community march, claims 10th annual Valley of Flowers Peace Prize

Sunday's ceremony also included a taiko drum performance, readings of quotes about peace and a moment of memorial.

The death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, also was referenced during the ceremony. Darrell Tullis, who sang during an interlude, noted that he was there with a "heavy heart" after learning about Bryant's death, which made him reflect on the deaths of Brumfield and others from the Lompoc community over the past year.

Many attendees appeared to become emotional during that introduction by Tullis, as well as throughout his vocal performance of the song, "To Dream the Impossible Dream."

McLellan, who gave brief remarks before revealing Dawson's selection, said he was honored to have held the prize over the past 12 months and have his name alongside all the past recipients and nominees. All of those nominated over the past decade, he said, made the decision to take whatever positive action they could, regardless of their own resources.