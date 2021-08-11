All Japanese-Americans who were sent to internment camps during World War II are being invited to sign an American flag that will be donated to a Japanese-American museum.
A flag signing will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Christ United Methodist Church, 219 N. Mary Drive, in Santa Maria and is part of the Japanese-American Incarceration Memorial Legacy Project, an event spokesman said.
Those attending the event will be asked to follow all COVID-19 health safety requirements in effect at that time, including masking and social distancing, the spokesman said.
Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Johnny Cepeda Gogo has obtained a World War II-era 48-star American flag for all incarceration camp internees to sign.
The signed flag will be donated to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose on Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution, Jan. 30, 2022, the spokesman said.
For more information about the Santa Maria signing, contact Margaret Cooper at famcoop@aol.com.
For more information about the flag-signing project, contact Gogo at JGogo@scscourt.org.