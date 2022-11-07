"Your Story Matters" is a four-month-long writer’s workshop at Mission Hope Cancer Center (MHC), which sponsors a wide variety of ongoing free classes and support groups for cancer survivors and patients.
Eight participants have embarked on a journey of self-discovery and reflection and are learning to write about their lives and experience with cancer. The process promotes psychic healing.
The workshop takes place on two Thursday a month, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and runs to the end of the year.
Most of the class members are new to the world of letting it all hang out on paper, but one participant has already written a memoir about a woman's view of the Vietnam War.
After being in and out of cancer treatment at MHC multiple times and on the receiving end of emotional sustenance from the medical center, Orcutt resident Lisa Bodrogi wanted to give back by sharing healing tools she acquired from her association with author, writing guru and inspirational workshop leader Leslie Leyland.
Bodrogi volunteered to conduct a workshop based on Leyland’s book, “Your Story Matters.”
Participants are learning how to write stories – mini-memoirs if you will. Most of their writing revolves around about their experiences with cancer. They write about their feelings about the disease, about their dismay at being diagnosed, and about their struggles with treatment and recovery.
“Why me?” one writer began her story.
The process is therapeutic. “This has been a big boost to my morale,” said Danne McMullen, who comes from Nipomo for the sessions.
“It (the workshop) is a big hit,” said an MHC staff member after she set a basket of packaged chips and water bottles on the table.
Bodrogi entered the MHC conference room — an attractive, serene setting — with an upbeat demeanor. “We are here for another day. Rejoice!” she tells her class – all sporting expectant faces - with a smile.
Appreciation for our blessings is part of the philosophy that Leyland continually imparts in her book and Bodrogi carries on that upbeat message. Her laptop is set up with a view of Leyland’s presentation about writing stories about one’s self on YouTube.
The class watches for a few minutes as a bit of a warm-up and then Bodrogi talks about stories that class members read aloud at the last class.
Rosie Rivas’s story about her mother’s passing from leukemia at age 55 was particularly moving, Bodrogi said.
“When you talk about your life,” Rivas commented, “you are healing.”
Rivas landed in the class at the suggestion of her sister, who knew she was interested in writing.
Class member Carol Wagener, a retired physical therapist who has her own website, is in her early 70s. She was a charter member of the Coastal Dunes writers group, which meets in Nipomo.
She announces that a publisher has a tentative interest in her book, which is based on letters she and her husband exchanged when she was a student at the University of Wisconsin and he was in Viet Nam.
Lifelong surfer Bob Vogel is another student who came to the workshop with a manuscript (“Riding the Wave of Hope”) in hand. A co-founder of the SLO-based charity ”Surfing for Hope,” which raises money for cancer causes, Vogel has, for several years, been working on a manuscript about the healing powers of surfing.
He said he is pleased with the guidance he has received from Bodrogi. Now that he has mastered surfing and survived cancer, Vogel wants to be a better writer.
The youngest member of the group wants to write a story about his cancer experience to give to his son, an example of the fact that students appear not to be as interested in being published as they are in writing and feeling empowered by the act of telling their stories.