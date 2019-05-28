A partnership between Wrangler Network and Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is bringing international attention to Santa Maria Valley. For the third consecutive year, the online, streaming rodeo network will feature the Central Coast’s premier rodeo event free for online viewers.
“For a rodeo our size to be featured is a huge compliment. We’re very excited to be on their list. Wrangler network is the largest Western lifestyle network that’s still free. They’ve got a ton of viewership, so it enhances our ability to promote our community not only nationwide, but internationally,” said Elks Rodeo Chief Operating Officer Tina Tonascia.
WranglerNetwork.com was established as an entirely online network streaming rodeos, country music, and promoting the traditional Western spirit. Last year, the site had 48 million views.
“If you have access to the internet, you can watch any of 140-plus events we stream live, or return to watch them when you have the time,” said Wrangler Network representative Sam Dunn.
Videographers will be on site to cover the final two days of the 76th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. The deal also includes posting content on Wrangler’s social network covering unique events, including the Elks Rodeo Parade and contract acts which may include this year’s rodeo clowns.
“We return to Santa Maria because of the tradition and history of that rodeo. It’s a favorite stop for many of the cowboys during the year, and it gives us the opportunity to really highlight the event and also the community,” Dunn said.
The volunteer spirit is a big draw.
“It’s also the unique nature of this rodeo with the Elks Club support. There are a number of factors, like those, that make it very attractive for us to showcase this particular event around the world,” Dunn said.
Last year, viewers came from more than 45 countries, he added. About 60 percent viewed from mobile phones.
“We cover the entire event, from start to finish. Then it immediately goes into an archive for video on demand to give people who are working or traveling, and very much the riders, the opportunity to watch at their leisure,” Dunn said.
To view the 76th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo or to catch last year’s action online, visit http://wranglernetwork.com/events/santa-maria-elks-rodeo/