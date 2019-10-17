{{featured_button_text}}

Over 40 veterans biked through northern Santa Barbara County on Thursday as part of a 450-mile charity bike tour aiming to raise money to benefit first responders and veterans.

The 2019 California Challenge is a weeklong, noncompetitive bike ride that spans from Santa Cruz to Oxnard.

Money raised by the veterans will benefit Project Hero, a nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

Riders began their trek Thursday in Pismo Beach, stopping at the American Legion Post 534 in Orcutt for lunch, said Peter Bylsma, who helps organize the annual ride. 

Bylsma said many riders use the experience as form of therapeutic healing, noting that the camaraderie built with time on the road.

“The way we ride in a group — there’s a family building that goes on on the road,” he said. “These guys have experienced things that you and I will, thankfully, never have to experience. Only people that have been through that can relate to that.”

Thursday's 70-mile leg of the challenge took the veterans through Oceano and Lompoc, stopping at the Elk Lodge, before ending in Solvang.

On Friday, veterans and first responders will make their way from the Santa Ynez Valley to Oxnard. 

Each day’s ride ranges from around 50 to 75 miles a day.

This year’s bike tour, which is the 12th annual California Challenge, featured veterans from all over the country, including several German veterans who served alongside American troops in Afghanistan. 

Riders included veterans of more recent U.S. military engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as those who served in conflicts dating back to the Vietnam War.

101719 Project Hero 02.jpg

Cyclists including German Army member Michael Bartascher, of Bonn, Germany, on recumbent bike, ride on Highway 1 near Graciosa Road on Thursday as part of a 450-mile charity bike tour.
101719 Project Hero 03.jpg

Cyclists including German Army member Michael Bartascher, of Bonn, Germany, on recumbent bike, ride on Clark Avenue after lunch at American Legion Post 534 in Orcutt. Over 40 veterans cycled from Pismo Beach to Solvang on Thursday as part of a 450-mile charity bike tour aiming to raise money to benefit first responders and veterans.
101719 Project Hero 04.jpg

Veterans cycle on Highway 1 near Graciosa Road on Thursday as part of a 450-mile charity bike tour aiming to raise money to benefit first responders and veterans.
101719 Project Hero 01.jpg

Disabled U.S. Marine Patrick Kelly, of Las Vegas, gives his service dog Paris a kiss before heading off from American Legion Post 534 in Orcutt after lunch. Over 40 veterans cycled from Pismo Beach to Solvang on Thursday as part of a 450-mile charity bike tour aiming to raise money to benefit first responders and veterans.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.