Over 40 veterans biked through northern Santa Barbara County on Thursday as part of a 450-mile charity bike tour aiming to raise money to benefit first responders and veterans.
The 2019 California Challenge is a weeklong, noncompetitive bike ride that spans from Santa Cruz to Oxnard.
Money raised by the veterans will benefit Project Hero, a nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
Riders began their trek Thursday in Pismo Beach, stopping at the American Legion Post 534 in Orcutt for lunch, said Peter Bylsma, who helps organize the annual ride.
Bylsma said many riders use the experience as form of therapeutic healing, noting that the camaraderie built with time on the road.
“The way we ride in a group — there’s a family building that goes on on the road,” he said. “These guys have experienced things that you and I will, thankfully, never have to experience. Only people that have been through that can relate to that.”
Thursday's 70-mile leg of the challenge took the veterans through Oceano and Lompoc, stopping at the Elk Lodge, before ending in Solvang.
On Friday, veterans and first responders will make their way from the Santa Ynez Valley to Oxnard.
Each day’s ride ranges from around 50 to 75 miles a day.
This year’s bike tour, which is the 12th annual California Challenge, featured veterans from all over the country, including several German veterans who served alongside American troops in Afghanistan.
Riders included veterans of more recent U.S. military engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as those who served in conflicts dating back to the Vietnam War.