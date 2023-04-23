Learn how to use the power of worms to create compost from food scraps to enrich the soil of your garden beds and planter boxes.
The City of Santa Maria will hold a free vermicomposting workshop at the Mussell Senior Center at 9:30 p.m. on May 20, encouraging Santa Marians to get their hands dirty and learn more about the practice before leaving with their own vermicomposting tools.
During the two-hour workshop, attendees will build worm bins and learn the step-by-step process of building and maintaining vermicompost to use as a soil amendment for plants.