Santa Marians got down and dirty this weekend.

The City of Santa Maria held a free vermicomposting workshop at the Mussell Senior Center on Saturday. The workshop helped residents learn how to use the power of worms to create compost from food scraps to enrich the soil of garden beds and planter boxes.

Attendees learned about the practice of composting and were able to leave with their own vermicomposting tools.

