The City of Santa Maria held a free vermicomposting workshop at the Mussell Senior Center on Saturday. The workshop helped residents learn how to use the power of worms to create compost from food scraps to enrich the soil of garden beds and planter boxes.
Attendees learned about the practice of composting and were able to leave with their own vermicomposting tools.
During the two-hour workshop, attendees built worm bins and learned the step-by-step process of building and maintaining vermicompost to use as a soil amendment for plants. Worm bins, worms, compost, and a worm guide were included with the workshop.
There are various benefits to vermicomposting. It reduces waste flow to landfills and the elimination of biowaste from the waste stream reduces contamination of other recyclables collected in a single bin. Soils also benefit from improved aeration and are enriched with microorganisms, with vermicomposting adding enzymes such as phosphatase and cellulase.
Community members attend vermicomposting workshop Saturday in Santa Maria | Photos