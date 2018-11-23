Road improvement work on West Main Street near Guadalupe is scheduled to begin Monday and may lead to some traffic delays before it’s completed, which is targeted for Dec. 21, depending on weather, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
The project is designed to improve access to the Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve by reducing the amount of water that ponds on the roadway following rains, said a spokesman for the Construction Section of the department.
Work will include removing failed asphalt and elevating the roadway profile to improve drainage during seasonal rains.
In addition to reducing the time West Main Street is closed due to flooding, the project will improve the condition and extend the life of the pavement, the spokesman said.
Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drivers are being warned of reduced speed zones and increased traffic control through the construction zone, where they may experience delays during some operations, the spokesman said.
Full road closures will take place for embankment work and paving.
R. Burke Corp. was awarded the contract for the $260,000 project that’s being paid for by the county’s General Fund.
The Public Works Department will inspect and administer the project.
For the latest county road and park closures, visit PWSB.net.