The City of Santa Maria will renovate Pioneer Park’s playground into an inclusive one with specialized equipment that can be used by children with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.
Renovations are to begin on Monday, May 22, and will last two weeks, weather permitting.
This will become the city’s second inclusive playground; the first was installed in June 2020 at Preisker Park.
Located at the community’s southern border at 1150 West Foster Road, Pioneer Park offers a large barbecue and picnic area, grassy fields with shade from native oaks and horseshoe pits.
With a capacity of 900 people and all the elements for recreation, the park has become a popular space for events.
The new playground at Pioneer Park will be the second Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible playground in Santa Maria. The project will make Santa Maria the city with the most ADA-accessible playgrounds in Santa Barbara County.
The city's goal with this renovation is to welcome more participants to parks, regardless of their physical abilities, a city spokesperson said.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951, ext. 2260.