The City of Santa Maria will renovate Pioneer Park’s playground into an inclusive one with specialized equipment that can be used by children with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.

Renovations are to begin on Monday, May 22, and will last two weeks, weather permitting.

This will become the city’s second inclusive playground; the first was installed in June 2020 at Preisker Park. 

