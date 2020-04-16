Work slated to start Monday on Clark-Hwy 101 project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Construction on a project to realign the Highway 101 northbound on- and offramps at Clark Avenue, add traffic signals, widen Clark and add bicycle lanes will begin Monday, a Santa Barbara County Public Works Department spokesman said.

The redesign of the intersection, intended to improve safety and the flow of traffic, is included in the Orcutt Community Plan to offset traffic impacts generated by the proposed Orcutt Village Marketplace and other commercial projects on sites near the freeway.

Granite Construction is the contractor for the $2.7 million project that’s expected to be completed by August, said Lael Wageneck, public information officer for the Public Works Department.