Work slated to start Monday on Clark-Hwy 101 project

Construction on a project to realign the Highway 101 northbound on- and offramps at Clark Avenue, add traffic signals, widen Clark and add bicycle lanes will begin Monday, a Santa Barbara County Public Works Department spokesman said.
The redesign of the intersection, intended to improve safety and the flow of traffic, is included in the Orcutt Community Plan to offset traffic impacts generated by the proposed Orcutt Village Marketplace and other commercial projects on sites near the freeway.
Granite Construction is the contractor for the $2.7 million project that’s expected to be completed by August, said Lael Wageneck, public information officer for the Public Works Department.
For construction workers’ safety and to expedite the project, portions of Clark Avenue, the northbound ramps and Highway 101 shoulders will close periodically for six to eight hours at a time, Wageneck said.
Closures are expected from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A residential development in Orcutt is expected to continue moving forward today when the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors considers …
Project funding includes $900,000 provided by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program and $1.8 million from the Orcutt Transportation Improvement Program, Wageneck said.
The project and its construction crew are included on the state public health officer’s list of “essential critical infrastructure workers” necessary to ensure the continuity of functions critical to public health and safety
For more information, visit pwsb.net or contact the Public Works Department at 805-803-8750.
Orcutt has needed a community-use facility for years that could serve everyone — from seniors, to veterans, to the Boys and Girls Club — a fac…
For updated road closure information, visit www.countyofsb.org/pwd/roadclosures.sbc.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.