It's been 30 years since Santa Maria's Veterans Memorial Park was last renovated, but work is now underway to improve the park in the heart of the city.
City workers began removing the park's outdated features on Monday to implement the new design, which includes exercise stations and a new playground with inclusive features as part of a $2.1-million grant made available by the California Park Development & Community Revitalization Program.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's planned year-long renovation of Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria began with the removal of the existing and aging playground equipment. The new park design includes more walking paths, an upgraded playground facility and additional picnic areas to compliment the indoor event venue and community center adjacent to the park.
In addition to the park upgrades, the design will be reworked to honor military veterans by making the park's commemorative displays more prominent and the addition of a transitional plaza between the park and the Veteran's Memorial Center that will create a public space the better connects the park and memorial building.