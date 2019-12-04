The most extensive renovation in the 20-year history of the Cabrillo High School Aquarium is officially underway.
Aquarium staff, students and contract workers began preparations this week for the first phase of the facility’s Interactive Tide Pool Project, a two-part endeavor that is slated to result in the addition of new marine life support systems and a new interactive tide pool exhibit.
That first phase, which is expected to account for about $100,000 of the total project’s estimated $250,000 cost, kicked into high gear Wednesday as new filtration equipment, monitoring technology, and energy-efficient pumps and chillers were installed by workers from the Carmel-based firm Tenji Inc. Those moves were a necessary first step ahead of the tide pool exhibit installation, which is slated for early 2020.
“This installation is the culmination of years of hard work by aquarium advisers and students,” said Chris Ladwig, a Cabrillo teacher and aquarium adviser. “Although not as glamorous as the new exhibit arriving next year, these new life support systems will transform the operations of our program and allow us to keep growing and moving forward.”
The most ambitious fundraising campaign in the 20-year history of the Cabrillo High School Aquarium received significant support this month — including a $25,000 matching grant from the Chumash Foundation — that has leaders confident that upgrades to the facility through its Interactive Tide Pool Project can begin as soon as this summer.
As with most aspects of the on-campus aquarium, the renovations also are serving as learning experiences for Cabrillo students.
While some of the aquarium's exhibits are drained for the construction work, students are learning how to resurface the inside of acrylic tanks to reduce or remove scratches. Additionally, Ladwig noted, the new installations will give the students new opportunities to work with cutting-edge filtration and monitoring systems.
The 5,000-square-foot aquarium reportedly attracts more than 7,000 visitors per year, many of them local elementary school students attending on field trips. This year’s tour schedule ended just before the Thanksgiving break to accommodate the renovation work.
Regular elementary tours are set to resume in late January, and the facility’s next public open house has been scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
In addition to the new equipment and exhibit, visitors to the aquarium in 2020 will also be able to view the facility’s newly-expanded Purisima Point mural, which was recently updated by local artist Vicki Andersen.
Although work has started on the historic upgrades, the aquarium is still seeking out donations to help ensure the project is completed as planned. The fundraising campaign kicked off by aquarium officials in September 2018 has almost netted its goal of $250,000, but another $20,000 is needed to complete the installation costs for the new exhibit, Ladwig said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the effort can do so at www.cabrillohighschoolaquarium.org or by mailing a check to Cabrillo High School, 4350 Constellation Road, Lompoc, CA 93436.
Aquarium officials have also teamed with the Lompoc Panda Express restaurant for fundraisers on Friday, Dec. 6, and Friday, Jan. 31, in which 20% of proceeds from qualifying purchases will be donated to the aquarium.
At that fundraising campaign kickoff in 2018, Aquarium Director Greg Eisen extolled the growth of the facility.
“Some of the things that we’re doing, other universities and public aquariums have not been able to do,” Eisen said. “Not to pat ourselves on the back too much — some of it is fortuitous, but it is also an indication of the pride and commitment of our students and staff.”
For more information on the Cabrillo High School Aquarium, visit the aforementioned website or contact Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org.