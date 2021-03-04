After Winter Storm Uri wreaked havoc across Texas, Santa Barbara County Animal Services responded to a call for help from the state’s animal shelters hit by freezing temperatures, ice and snow.

Now, 22 dogs are en route to the county and will be up for adoption, including at an online event on “Texas Tuesday,” said Angela Yates, County Animal Services director.

After the recent storm left owners stranded without power and water, thousands of Texas pets entered animal shelters, putting dogs and cats already in them at risk of euthanasia due to space limitations and exhausted resources, Yates said.

A major collaboration of animal organizations set out to transport 1,000 or more animals across state lines to free up space in the overcrowded Texas shelters.

A long journey from El Paso, Texas, will end Saturday evening in Santa Barbara for 22 healthy, social dogs ranging from 4 to 70 pounds in size.

The priority was to transfer dogs that truly don’t have a home or were at risk of euthanasia.

“As a municipal shelter, it’s unusual for us to transfer in animals from other jurisdictions, but in times of disaster and crisis, our network of animal shelters work together to save as many animals as possible,” Yates said.

“We are so grateful that we are in a position to offer these 22 dogs a new and loving life in Santa Barbara.”

This transport is being made possible through Animal Service’s partnership with C.A.R.E.4Paws, Shadow’s Fund and the Santa Barbara Animal Care Foundation, who rallied support and resources to assist, she said.

“Through this collaboration, we are able to provide these shelter pets a greater chance at a loving home, and we can’t thank [Santa Barbara County Animal Services] enough for being a lifesaving partner,” said Ramon Herrera, interim director of El Paso Animal Services.

El Paso Animal Services is transporting the dogs to Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson, Arizona, which offered to act as a transport hub to give the canine refugees a day of rest.

Then, County Animal Services volunteers will make the 18-hour round-trip drive to Tucson and load up the 22 dogs for the final leg of their journey to Santa Barbara.

Staff and volunteers will greet the transport team upon their scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday arrival at the Santa Barbara Shelter on Overpass Road, where the dogs will be rotated throughout the play yards to let them stretch their legs and acclimate to their new surroundings.

They will all receive a veterinary exam before being placed up for adoption, many of them immediately and the remainder at the special March 9 “Texas Tuesday” adoption event.

County Animal Services shelters are not open to walk-ins, but those looking to adopt a pet can view those available online and make an adoption appointment.

Those interested in adopting a Texas dog should visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/texasdogadoption.sbc and fill out an application specifically set up for the Texas canines.

Adoption appointments will be scheduled on Texas Tuesday and throughout the week until all the dogs find homes, Yates said.