Wood chips removed, Santa Maria skate park reopens

Skaters returned to the reopened skate park at Fletcher Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday after being kept out of the facility since April.
City recreation and parks officials had covered the facility with wood chips to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 and trespassing after the park had been closed.
Park officials were on hand to enforce social distancing and safety rules while limiting the size of groups that can enter.
