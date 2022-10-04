The Women's March Santa Maria Valley will join a national movement Saturday to stand against what it calls "the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare."

According to the group, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade goes against the opinion of "80% of Americans who believe that abortion should be legal."

The Women’s March Santa Maria Valley (WMSMV) Rally and March will begin at 11 a.m. and take place at Santa Maria City Hall, 100 Cook St. on the corner of Broadway.

