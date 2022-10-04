The Women's March Santa Maria Valley will join a national movement Saturday to stand against what it calls "the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare."
According to the group, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade goes against the opinion of "80% of Americans who believe that abortion should be legal."
The Women’s March Santa Maria Valley (WMSMV) Rally and March will begin at 11 a.m. and take place at Santa Maria City Hall, 100 Cook St. on the corner of Broadway.
Even though abortion is legal in California, the WMSMV says it stands in support of people in other states where abortion is denied, even in cases of rape and incest.
"The end of Roe v. Wade leaves our most vulnerable communities of Black, Latino, Indigenous and other people of color to face increased barriers to healthcare," the group said in a press release.
Women's March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a range of issues and aims to create entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their local communities through "trainings, outreach programs and events."