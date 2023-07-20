Women's March Santa Maria Valley has an urgent message for its allies.
The community volunteer organization is in need of new leadership immediately, organizers say. They also said the group has to increase the number of overall active members in order to continue its mission of advocating for human rights as they intersect with gender equity on the Central Coast.
Pam Gates and Lata Murti, the core collective of the group since last year, can no longer continue co-leading the organization, they said.
Murti noted that San Luis Obispo's Women March chapter "dissolved" earlier this year and Women's March SMV is one of the few women's marching groups on the Central Coast.
“Please do not let Women's March Santa Maria Valley dissolve” said Murti. “Remember that this fight can take many forms, and no contribution is too small or insignificant to make a difference.”
Murti said those interested in joining or helping lead the group can send an email to latamurti@gmail.com.
Murti says the need for new leadership will help in continuing to hold the annual January events that are known throughout the region and to take the organization in a new direction. The fifth annual Santa Maria Valley Women's March was held earlier this year and drew a large turnout of volunteers, activists and local politicians.
“These events can take any form you wish — they don't have to follow the traditional march, rally or resource fair,” said Murti. “But without one or more people taking the lead in organizing our January events, they won't happen and in order to make them happen, planning must start now, in the summer.”
Murti says this is an opportunity to try different things, to keep the organization going and maintain its relevance and momentum.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“The time is now to stop taking our direction from the national Women's March or even the state one,” said Murti. “Not that they're not great organizations, but I think they see the need for change as well.”
According to Murti, Women’s March SMV advocates for the rights of all people, especially minorities and marginalized people on the Central Coast, specifically in Santa Maria Valley. The group has a focus on women's rights and gender equity, but it interacts with other groups such as rights for people of color, LGBTQ, farm workers or labor unions.
“We’re here for you, so we want to be what you want us to be in terms of support and even in celebration. It’s not all just work, we think of a march as a protest and we think of Women’s March in terms of protesting, but it’s also about solidarity,” said Murti. “It's about celebration and I think particularly at this moment it’s about responding to all the change that happened because of the pandemic and how we move forward and grow.”
The group's numbers have hovered around 20, according to Murti, but the email list includes over 150 people who support Women's March SMV and stay up to date with future events and information.
“We want to work and collaborate with other organizations, especially youth organizations because young women now for the first time in a long time have to experience a world without Roe v. Wade and what that means," said Murti. “We don’t know enough as an organization about that because we don't have the youngest members whom it's most affecting.
"This is about not wanting to dissolve and learning how we can best support young people.”
The organization welcomes those who identify as men or nonbinary as well. Murti says some of the most active members have been those that identify as men.
To learn more about Women’s March SMV visit www.womensmarchsmv.org/. Meetings are held in person and online and the group offers translation in Spanish, Mixtec and ASL when possible.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.