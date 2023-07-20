Women's March Santa Maria Valley has an urgent message for its allies.

The community volunteer organization is in need of new leadership immediately, organizers say. They also said the group has to increase the number of overall active members in order to continue its mission of advocating for human rights as they intersect with gender equity on the Central Coast.

Pam Gates and Lata Murti, the core collective of the group since last year, can no longer continue co-leading the organization, they said.

