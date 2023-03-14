Married couple and winemakers Mireia Taribó, left, and Tara Gomez of Camins 2 Dreams wine offer tastings to attendees at the 6th annual Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers event held Sunday at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos.
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, from left, Mid-County District representative, Meighan Dietenhofer, and Karen Steinwachs, winemaker/ owner of Seagrape Wine Co., far right, join attendees at the Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers event held Sunday at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos.
Thirty-one women winemakers poured at the annual International Women's Day event held Sunday at the historic Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in downtown Los Olivos.
Contributed, Heather Daenitz
Contributed, Heather Daenitz
Attendees stop by winemaker Karen Steinwachs's Seagrape Wine Co. pouring station during the Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers event Sunday at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos.
Contributed, Heather Daenitz
Carhartts Family Wines makes an appearance at the Santa Barbara Women Winemaker's event.
Contributed, Heather Daenitz
Contributed, Heather Daenitz
Butternut Brand's Roxie Ward offers sips of four wine labels during the annual Santa Barbara Women Winemaker's event held Sunday at the historic Mattei’s Tavern in downtown Los Olivos.
Women winemakers of Santa Barbara County gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate the fruits of their labor in tandem with International Women's Day, which focuses on the achievements of women.
Thirty-one female winemakers, numerous chefs, bakers and food crafters set up at the newly-renovated and historic Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Los Olivos where they welcomed 170 guests who sipped, nibbled, and toasted at the annual occasion that featured gourmet appetizers, sweets, and wine tastings.
"They say 'it takes a village,' and wow what a village we have," said event-co-founder and local winemaker Karen Steinwachs. "With all the world and local tension, this was simply a day of pure joy."
Steinwachs said she couldn't be more proud to participate, live and work in Santa Barbara County "where women are encouraged to follow their passions."
