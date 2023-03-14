Women winemakers of Santa Barbara County gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate the fruits of their labor in tandem with International Women's Day, which focuses on the achievements of women.

Thirty-one female winemakers, numerous chefs, bakers and food crafters set up at the newly-renovated and historic Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Los Olivos where they welcomed 170 guests who sipped, nibbled, and toasted at the annual occasion that featured gourmet appetizers, sweets, and wine tastings.

"They say 'it takes a village,' and wow what a village we have," said event-co-founder and local winemaker Karen Steinwachs. "With all the world and local tension, this was simply a day of pure joy."

