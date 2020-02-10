'Women in Government' forum to feature female leaders in conversation about involvement

The Santa Barbara County Commission for Women in Partnership with the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley is asking you to join a conversation with local women leaders and learn about the importance of women's involvement in government, commissions, boards and getting out the vote.
The organizations will present a "Women in Government" forum on Thursday, Feb. 13, featuring a panel of women leaders including Gloria Soto, Santa Maria City Council; Liliana Cardenas, Guadalupe City Council; Karen Waite, Solvang City Council; Janelle Osborne, Lompoc City Council; and Cathy Fisher, Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commission.
The forum will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Allan Hancock College, 800 S. College Dr., in Santa Maria, at the Student Center, (G106 A/B). Spanish interpretation will be available.