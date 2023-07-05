A woman who was reported missing in Guadalupe was found dead Tuesday in San Diego, officers in San Diego said.

The woman was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning and San Diego detectives did determine the female suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body that indicates her death was a homicide, the San Diego Police Department said.

Detectives confirmed the woman was reported as a missing person from Guadalupe on Sunday. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
2
0