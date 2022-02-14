The Santa Maria Police Department has released the name of the woman killed in a wrong-way vehicle collision in the area of Beth Court and Alvin Avenue on Feb. 1.
Deborah Sandoval, 30, of Santa Maria collided head-on into a truck around 7 p.m. after making a turn and driving the wrong way on the road, police said. Sandoval was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a major head injury and died the following day.
The department's Traffic Bureau continues to investigate the crash.
Sandoval was "sassy, loved music and her food," according to her obituary, and was described as a loving mother to her two sons and a loving daughter, aunt, granddaughter and sister.
She is survived by her two sons, brother, four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was born in Santa Maria to Diana and Fidel Sandoval.
A GoFundMe has been organized to help Sandoval's family cover funeral costs, with extra funds to be dedicated toward a college fund for her son.