A female driver was killed in a head-on collision with a semitruck on Highway 166, east of Santa Maria, early Wednesday.
At about 1:54 a.m., California Highway Patrol received reports of a vehicle on fire and injuries following a traffic collision in the 7700 block of Highway 166, west of Cottonwood Canyon Road.
One of the drivers, an unidentified female, was traveling eastbound in her 1996 Ford F-250 pickup truck on the highway and for unknown reasons allowed her car to drift into the westbound traffic lane.
The driver in the second vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Miguel Ayala Jr. of Shafter, was traveling westbound on the highway in his 2013 Peterbilt semitruck when he saw the female driver drift into his lane of travel.
Ayala slowed down, according to the CHP, but was unable to avoid a head-on collision with the female driver. Ayala's vehicle reportedly went off the roadway where it rolled onto its side, coming to rest south of the westbound traffic lane.
The female driver's car also went off the roadway, rolled onto its side and came to rest south of the westbound traffic lane of Highway 166, where it caught on fire, according to the CHP.
The female driver was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP. Ayala was uninjured, refused medical treatment and was not transported to a hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Ayala's semitruck was loaded with crude oil, but none of it spilled during the crash. A tank did rupture afterward, when crews attempted to move the vehicle, and an unknown amount of crude oil spilled onto the roadway and surrounding soil. Caltrans responded to the scene to assist with cleanup efforts.
No arrests have been made in connection to the crash.