A woman who was involved in a June 1 crash on Mahoney Road in Santa Maria died Monday and the Santa Maria Police Department said it's continuing its investigation into the crash.
The Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Unit said it was notified on Tuesday that Leticia Rivera Aguilar, 59, died from her injuries sustained in the crash on the outskirts of Santa Maria.
Sgt. Jason Zickuhr, with the SMPD Traffic Unit, said on June 1, shortly after 1 p.m., Santa Maria Police Department officers and emergency workers responded to Mahoney Road, approximately 1/2 mile north of Black Road, for a major traffic collision.