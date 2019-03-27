A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to a fatal stabbing that took place in Lompoc on Sunday, the Lompoc Police Department announced Wednesday.
Darlene Ybarra was identified by police as a potential suspect in the stabbing, which resulted in the death of 56-year-old Eric William Larsson. Ybarra consented to an interview with detectives and reportedly made incriminating statements during that discussion, Lompoc Police reported.
She was arrested and booked in Lompoc City Jail with bail set at $2 million.
Ybarra was allegedly at the residence in the 400 block of South J Street when the stabbing occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. Larsson, according to police, was renting a room at the residence.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged by Lompoc Police to call the department at 805-736-2341.
The homicide was the second this month, and second of the year, in the city of Lompoc.
A 17-year-old girl, who was believed by police to have been an innocent bystander, was shot and killed in a drive-by on March 4. That shooting was suspected by police of being gang-related. As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in that case.