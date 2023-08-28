An 83 year-old woman who was inside the home at 1219 Jackie Ln. in Santa Maria Wednesday when it exploded as the result of a gas leak was listed Sunday in critical condition with burn injuries, according to officials.
A woman in the house next door who was also extricated after the blast was listed in stable condition. The conditions of two others who were behind the home that exploded was not available. None of those injured have been identified.
The explosion happened at 12:10 p.m. in the kitchen of 1219 Jackie Ln., destroying the house and damaging surrounding homes in the neighborhood.