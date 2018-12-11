Janet Wolf ended 12 years as Santa Barbara County’s 2nd District supervisor Tuesday with the board meeting in Santa Barbara, during which she was honored by state and federal legislators, two cities and an organization.
As she has done throughout her tenure, she brought both humor, tough questions and skepticism to her final day on the dais.
Supervisors had presented two proclamations when Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said the board had not voted to approve them nor one honoring Wolf.
“The problem is I haven’t even seen it,” Wolf said. “I don’t know if I want to vote on this.”
“Wait a minute, you’re going to vote on your own resolution?” said 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, adding she should recuse herself.
Wolf initially said she would do that, then said she would abstain from voting because “If I recuse myself, I have to leave the room.”
After a video titled “12 Years in the Making,” showing images from highlights of her time on the board, Wolf also received a card, wine and orchids from the Commission for Women and proclamations from the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara, 37th District Assemblywoman Monique Limón, 19th District State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and a commendation from U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
“This is a very bittersweet moment for me,” Jackson said, explaining how she considered Wolf “my sister from another mother” and commenting on her ability for “finding the genius in each person and each child.”
Even though it was her last meeting, Wolf didn’t lay back later during board deliberations as she questioned staff members, dissected proposed regulations and stood up for her constituents’ needs.
During the meeting several of those who spoke during public comment periods thanked Wolf for her service and congratulated her on her retirement.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the board held a party in Wolf’s honor.