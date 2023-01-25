Residents of Guadalupe can get rid of household trash, scrap metal, green waste, bulky waste and certain household hazardous waste for free during a community drop-off event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 PM at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School, 4710 W. Main St.
This event is for residential customers only. Customers are required to bring a picture identification and a WM bill with matching addresses to participate. Residents must come prepared to unload their own items into containers marked for each distinct commodity.
Those with questions can call WM Customer Service Center (805) 922-2121 or (800) 727-5923.