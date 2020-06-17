With Lompoc animal shelter in jeopardy, City Council approves new $335K deal with county

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just days after Santa Barbara County officials publicly revealed they were exploring the possibility of closing down the lone animal shelter in Lompoc, the Lompoc City Council voted to approve another one-year contract for the county to provide animal services within the city.

The City Council voted 5-0 to approve the move Tuesday night, less than a week after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors allocated $188,200 to the county’s Division of Animal Services with the hope that the funds would help prevent the closure of the La PAWS shelter at 1501 W. Central Ave.

The contract approved by the Lompoc City Council, which did not discuss the issue, calls for the city to pay the county nearly $335,000 to manage the shelter and provide other animal services through June 2021. That payment marks a 2.5% increase over the current agreement between the city and county.

Representatives from the county’s animal services department did not speak at the meeting and did not return messages seeking additional information on Wednesday, so it is unclear if the county still is considering closing down the shelter.