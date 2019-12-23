With eye on public safety, surveillance cameras going up around Lompoc

The city of Lompoc has started the process of installing surveillance cameras throughout the city, with the intention of improving public safety, according to a city spokeswoman.

Twelve cameras have been installed at “strategic locations that will not be disclosed for security reasons,” spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin announced Friday. She added that city administrators hope to install between 80 and 100 cameras in total over the next several months.

Previously, the city of Lompoc had about 10 cameras throughout the city, but those are now considered dated with low-grade technology.

In addition to promoting public safety, the city reports that the cameras will be used to collect traffic data and to help identify quality-of-life issues throughout the city. The cameras, which are mobile and can be moved based on need, are funded by money set aside for this purpose.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other Central Coast cities have similar surveillance programs.

The Lompoc Police Department is involved with the placement of the cameras, and will have access to the footage, according to the city.