With eye on public safety, surveillance cameras going up around Lompoc
With eye on public safety, surveillance cameras going up around Lompoc

030819 SMPD cameras 03.jpg (copy)

A camera looks out over the street in front of McCoy Lane Storage in Santa Maria, in this March 8 file photo. The storage facility is one of the 80 people and businesses that have registered cameras with the Santa Maria Police Department. The city of Lompoc, with the help of the Lompoc Police Department, is in the process of installing several similar surveillance cameras.

 Len Wood, Staff

The city of Lompoc has started the process of installing surveillance cameras throughout the city, with the intention of improving public safety, according to a city spokeswoman.

Twelve cameras have been installed at “strategic locations that will not be disclosed for security reasons,” spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin announced Friday. She added that city administrators hope to install between 80 and 100 cameras in total over the next several months.

Previously, the city of Lompoc had about 10 cameras throughout the city, but those are now considered dated with low-grade technology.

In addition to promoting public safety, the city reports that the cameras will be used to collect traffic data and to help identify quality-of-life issues throughout the city. The cameras, which are mobile and can be moved based on need, are funded by money set aside for this purpose.

Other Central Coast cities have similar surveillance programs.

The Lompoc Police Department is involved with the placement of the cameras, and will have access to the footage, according to the city.

“We at the Lompoc Police Department want to do everything possible to make the city safer,” Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani said. “Surveillance cameras are an important tool in deterring and solving crime in the city.”

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

