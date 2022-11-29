The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced the return of the Wishing Trees to the main Library. The trees are located on the first floor of the main Library beginning Dec. 1. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
The Wishing Trees offer patrons the opportunity to write down a hope, wish, or dream for the upcoming year. Patrons are invited to hang their wish on a tree and read what others have written. The trees will be available during the Library’s regular hours of operation throughout the month of December.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.