The Santa Maria Wisdom Center offers adult day healthcare, not adult daycare.
The facility in Santa Maria provides senior community members the opportunity to be somewhere safe, helped and recognized, organizers say.
Amanda Sillars, the center's administrator, is a licensed clinical social worker and says her entire career has been in adult day healthcare.
“What I love about the program was the goal to keep people out of any institution — out of the emergency room, out of the hospitals and out of nursing homes,” said Sillars. “And keeping them happy and healthy and really looking at their quality of life no matter where they are on the continuum of life.”
The center offers different programs and different ways to join, such as through health insurance or private pay. Sillars says there is also a misnomer in the community that the center only serves people with dementia, “that you have to have dementia, some type of dementia to come here, but that is absolutely not true.”
“Even if a person has dementia, we still want to make their life as meaningful and purposeful as possible,” said Sillars. “Even if they don’t have dementia, maybe they have pain or other impairments, maybe they need to be social, they need to be in the community and be around people and that's what we do.”
There is plenty of room at the Wisdom Center. According to Sillars, the daily average is 60 people, but they have the capacity for 180. The center also offers a veterans program.
Sillars says since veterans have often had such unique experiences in their lives, it’s important for them to connect and talk with other veterans.
“We are looking to increase the number of veterans we are serving because they served us. We really want to make sure they are well served,” said Sillars. “They have many benefits, not enough, but they do have benefits and they’re really taking advantage of the benefits that they have and this is one of them.”
On staff there are social workers, registered nurses and physical, occupational, speech and psychological therapists.
Sillars says it’s similar to a nursing home during the day, but people actually like to come.
“They get multiple services, they are happy, and we have our huge activities program so they get all this for free or at a very low cost," she said.
Other services include transportation and breakfast and lunch tailored to members medical needs.
“We pick people up at their home, and we bring them here in the morning and then we take them home in the afternoon," said Sillars. “They get breakfast and they get lunch and those are all tailored to their diet.
"If someone is diabetic, we make sure that their meals are medically tailored. If they have kidney issues, it is tailored.”
According to Sillars, the center’s services to socialization have been shown to slow down the progression of cognitive impairment and a really beneficial part of the center is the respite aspect.
“So even the caregivers become really isolated and overwhelmed and stressed out so we support every single day someone can come here and the caregiver can have a break and that is respite, giving the caregivers a break," said Sillars.
Linda Moore, a member of the center, is considered a ray of sunshine at the facility and says she had a traumatic brain injury. Coming to the center helped her with her cognitive and people skills.
“I love coming here and I tell everybody about the Wisdom Center because without it I couldn't get my daughter respite," said Moore. "I live with my daughter since I had the brain aneurysm, I can't live alone anymore.”
According to program director Victoria Griffith, more community events are coming to the center. There are constant celebrations that include barbecues, holidays and the “last day of every month we do a birthday celebration for everyone who had a birthday that month,” Griffith said.
Sillars says new members often come into the program not being able to walk or have trouble transferring and they all do a Saint Louis University Mental Status (SLUMS) exam.
“It's a cognitive exam for everybody when they first come in and they get a score,” said Sillars. “We almost always at the end of six months will see an improvement in that score. Coming here makes such a huge difference.”
Sillars says they’ve seen people who were unable to walk start using a walker and members will typically say after six months of visits that they are happier.
“They would say they were so lonely before, that they didn't have anybody to talk to, didn't have anything to do, were bored and so that's a big part of what we do, too,” said Sillars. “If you are lonely, it has been shown to have a negative effect on your health the same as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day so coming to the center really reduces that.”
Sillars says their goal is to also support caregivers. This includes offering caregiver support groups, and the center's social workers provide support for the caregivers to make sure they stay healthy emotionally and mentally.
Moore was in nursing for 35 years and says the center is like a second family. Its sense of community has allowed her to be able to spread kindness and connect with people in a judgment-free zone.
“I like to have a word of encouragement. There are women here who are older than me, who are going through things like depression and anxiety and I recognize that just out of not only my professional skills, but also my social skills," Moore said.
When asked why the mascot for the center is an Owl, Sillars says, “We view the elderly as having wisdom, so it honors the elderly. We believe there is lots and lots of wisdom that we get through our members and people we work with.”
The Wisdom Center is located at 2255 S. Depot St. in Santa Maria. To learn more, visit smwisdomcenter.org. Those interested in becoming a member can call the center at (805) 354-5320 to see if they qualify.
