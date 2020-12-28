Winter’s first storm soaks Santa Barbara County

The first solid storm of the 2020-21 winter season brought Santa Barbara County unusual southwesterly gale-force winds and the first significant rainfall since March, soaking a parched land still struggling under drought conditions.
Officials said the rainfall will have little impact on the county’s major reservoirs, but the moisture will reduce the danger of wildfire in a county where as recently as Dec. 6 the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for extreme wildfire danger.
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said it’s hard to say exactly how many ticks down the risk chart the rain will take the county’s fire danger.
“Any increase in moisture will increase the fuel moisture content, and that really helps with keeping fire from getting started,” Bertucelli said, adding the increased moisture will also slow the rate of spread in more volatile fuels like grasses.
“It’s always great when we get moisture,” he added. “It’s just unfortunate it took until Dec. 28 to get it.”
The interagency Southern California Geographic Operation Coordination Center listed fire danger in Santa Barbara County’s mountains as “moderate” on Monday.
But Bertucelli pointed out a single rain won’t hold the wildfire danger down for long.
“We get 2 to 3 inches, and unless we follow that up with 2 to 3 inches the next week and follow that up with 2 to 3 inches the following week, we’ll just go right back to where we were,” Bertucelli said. “Hopefully, we can back this storm up with a few more.”
While some cloudiness and mist were predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, forecasters said the next chance of rain for the county will be around Jan. 3.
The County Water Agency office is closed until Jan. 3, so no one was available to comment on how water supplies might be affected by the rainfall.
But hydrologists say it takes multiple rains over time to saturate the ground enough to generate runoff to increase reservoir storage and infiltration to raise groundwater levels.
So repeated rains will also be needed to improve the moderate drought condition assigned to Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties Dec. 24 by the U.S. Drought Monitor website.
This week’s storm brought the average countywide rainfall to 27% of normal to date for the 2021 water year, which started Sept. 1 and will continue through Aug. 31, according to Flood Control District data.
At 8 a.m. Monday, the district reported Twitchell Reservoir, the county’s largest reservoir, located northeast of Santa Maria, was holding 2,781 acre-feet, or just 1.4% of its capacity.
Much smaller Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper reaches of the Santa Ynez River was at 552 acre-feet, or 12.1% of its capacity, while Cachuma Lake, the county’s second-largest, on the river above Santa Ynez Valley, was holding 124,501 acre-feet of water, or 64.4% of its capacity.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough water to meet the average yearly needs of about six people in most urban settings.
In light of the rain and the potential for more, County Environmental Health Services Division officials warned residents to avoid contact with untreated storm water to avoid the risk of contracting illnesses that include rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.
The storm blew in Sunday night on winds ranging from 30 to 40 mph and gusts to 55 mph, with the rain continuing until Monday afternoon in most North County locations.
Rainfall totals were fairly consistent throughout the North County, according to the County Flood Control District that monitors precipitation at about 75 rain gauges in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
As of 5:25 p.m. Monday, the 24-hour storm totals ranged from a low of 0.80 of an inch at Cuyama Fire Station to a high of 3.52 inches on San Marcos Pass, but the majority fell between 1.26 and 1.75 inches.
The most unusual aspect of the storm was the southwesterly winds, said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
“Over the decades, I could count on one hand the number of times there has been a big southwesterly wind event,” Lindsey said in his Sunday forecast. “It is rare and seldom seen along the Central Coast.”
