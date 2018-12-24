Winter break hours at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria will take effect Wednesday, Jan. 2, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 15, to provide activities to keep youths occupied while out of school.
The temporary winter break hours will be noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a center spokesman said.
Games and activities will include Nerf Wars, racing friends in giant hamster balls, arts and crafts, science projects, prizes and free food, the spokesman said.
Youths can sign up now for the late-night basketball tournament Saturday, Jan. 12, when DJ Randy will provide the music.
Participants must be in the seventh through 12th grades and be a member of the Youth Center, although membership is free.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.