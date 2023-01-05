A group of community members took to their marks at Lompoc's River Bend Multipurpose Trail to ring in a healthy new year with the town's annual Resolution Run held Jan. 1.
According to event organizers, City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation, eight individuals participated in the annual new year’s day event, including six adults and two youth under age 16.
Participants age 5 to 7 ran in the 1K, and those age 8 to 16 took part in the 3K run. Adults competed in the 5K race.
Six-year-old Riley Koellish placed first with a time of 7 minutes, 53 seconds in the 1K children's race, while several adults shared a first-place title in the 5K run based on age category.
Fran Zimmerman placed first in the 70-and-up age category after finishing the 5K race in 38:37, while the second youngest runner, Vicente Navarro, 15, finished first in his age division with a time of 19:48.
Each participant received a first-place award in their age group, according to organizers.
City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation expressed their thanks and congratulated participants in this year’s Resolution Run.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.