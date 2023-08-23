Results from the 2023 Lompoc Skateboard Competition at College Park were announced during the Aug. 19 event and include winners in four age groups in two categories.

Best Trick (Beginner, ages 7-9):

Franklin Rioux of Santa Ynez - First Place; Owen Martinez of Lompoc - Second Place

