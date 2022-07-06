The 2022 winners of the Lompoc Spring yard beautification contest have been chosen in the categories of residential, business, and HOA/apartment/condo entrances.
The 13 locations — selected June 30 by Urban Forestry staff and members of the city's Beautification & Appearance Commission — were judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact, among other criteria.
According to a city spokeswoman, nominated yards were selected by judges based on visibility from the street within their vehicles.
Winners selected are as follows:
Residential: "Best Overall," 125 Princeton Pl.; First Place, 1625 W. North Ave.; Second Place, 417 North Z St.; Third Place, 1205 North Third St.
HOA/Apartment/Condo Entrances: "Best Overall," Glen Ellen; First Place, The Meadows; Second Place, Coastal Collection (Purisima Hills); Third Place, Laurel Crossing
Business: "Best Overall," Floriano’s at 1140 North H St.; First Place, Longoria Winery & Tasting Room, 415 E. Chestnut Ave.; Second Place, Crocker’s Lockers Self Storage, 224 North A St.; Third Place, Dutch Bros Coffee, 812 North H St.
Church: Lompoc Foursquare Church