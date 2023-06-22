North Ave. Baptist Church.jpg

North Avenue Baptist Church was named overall winner in the church category of the 2023 Lompoc Spring Yard Beautification Contest.

The City of Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission selected this year's winners of the Spring Yard Beautification Contest from 66 nominations.

Judging for the contest began on Friday, June 9, and winners were chosen at the regular meeting of the Beautification and Appearance Commission on June 13, a city spokeswoman said.

The judges had a difficult choice with all of the beautiful and creative yards nominated this year, the spokeswoman noted.

