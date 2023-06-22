The City of Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission selected this year's winners of the Spring Yard Beautification Contest from 66 nominations.
Judging for the contest began on Friday, June 9, and winners were chosen at the regular meeting of the Beautification and Appearance Commission on June 13, a city spokeswoman said.
The judges had a difficult choice with all of the beautiful and creative yards nominated this year, the spokeswoman noted.
Yards nominated were judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other criteria.
Only yards visible from the street were considered this year.
The winners are as follows:
Residences: (Best Overall) 2681 Deerbrush Ln.; (First Place) 204 S. Rose St.; (Second Place) 620 No. Z St.; (Third Place) 2302 Maravilla.
Businesses: (Best Overall) Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.; (First Place) Lompoc Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1428 W. North Ave.; (Second Place) El Toro Bronco, 1030 North H St.; (Third Place) Blaze Pizza, 1405 North H Street.
Churches: (Best Overall) North Avenue Baptist Church, 1523 W. North Ave.; (First Place) La Purisima Catholic Church, 213 W. Olive Ave.; (Second Place) Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, 700 E. College Ave.; (Third Place) True Vine Bible Fellowship, 533 S. Avalon Street.
HOAs: (First Place) Purisima Hills; (Second place) Purisima Highlands; (Third Place) Laurel Crossing