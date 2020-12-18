Winners announced in Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest

Lighting up the town with cheer, winners of the 26th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest were announced Thursday by the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission.

Of the 50 contest nominees that adorned their homes or places of business with festive décor and twinkling lights, a total of eight winners claimed top recognition in the contest.

Residents of 1424 Glen Ellen Lane, featuring a lively collection of Santa's elves hard at play, took Best Overall in the residential category. Three other residences won first, second and third for their holiday spirit.

La Purisima School, host of the Holiday Lights Cruise-Thru community event, which runs until Jan. 3, was named Best Overall in the nonresidential category, followed by The Box Shop, Greenhouse and Lompoc Fuel.

Commission member Sean Sean O’Neil, an urban forestry supervisor, said despite the initial cancellation of the contest in September due to the ongoing health crisis, the commission met via Zoom to figure out a way to continue the tradition.

"This year we had to adapt," said O'Neil, noting that commissioners did not as a group make the usual rounds to judge nominees' homes but, instead, accomplished the judging separately. "Fortunately, we were still able to do it."

Considering that more Lompoc residents this year decorated their homes than in years past, city staffer Kathleen Forbes said it was hard to choose.