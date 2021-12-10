The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has confirmed the winners of the 2021 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights decorating contest after receiving more community entries than any other year.
Recreation and Parks Department commissioners conducted official judging of the entries this week after nominations were opened in early November. Winners of the 25th annual contest were identified in five different categories, along with honorable mentions and the Holiday Hall of Fame.
"The commissioners who served as judges were in awe at the number of entries and the beautiful use of lights to brighten Santa Maria. With 37 entries this year, it made the decision process extremely difficult," city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Officials also shared a map of the winners and honorable mentions that residents can use to drive by the festive homes.
The Gonzalez family residence at 1028 W. Cypress St. won the Best Decorated Rookie Award.
Winning the Country Christmas Award was the Price family for the Western-themed decoration of their 526 Boscoe Court residence.
The Home Spun Holiday Award was granted to the Kosmala family residence at 801 S. Miller St. for their depiction of traditional holidays at home.
The Salinas family residence at 225 S. Oakley Ave. won the California Dreamin' Award for an impressive lights display with additional music or movement elements.
Lastly, the Melena family received the Simply Christmas Award for the decoration of their 1051 W. Stowell Road home that was simple yet filled with Christmas spirit.
Residences that have won at least three awards were entered into the Holiday Hall of Fame. Those included Michael Clayton's 400 E. Orange St. residence, the Melena family home at 515 N. Lucas Drive, the Bernard family residence at 228 S. Linda Drive, the Hindle family's 1030 Cortez Drive residence, the Cardona family's 2040 Lassen Drive home, the Dickerson family's home at 104 Palm Court and the Urquhart family residence at 1026 Butterfly Court.
The Recreation and Parks Commission also will recognize the 2021 winners at its 4 p.m. meeting Dec. 14 at the Minami Community Center, located at 600 W. Enos Drive.