Lompoc's newest fast food restaurant officially opened for business Thursday, and plenty of customers were on hand to try the eatery's acclaimed selection of chicken wings.
Wingstop began operation at 1413 North H St., next door to The Habit Burger and Grill. The dining establishment is known for its menu of classic and boneless chicken wings that are seasoned in a wide offering of flavors.
A steady stream of customers filtered through the new restaurant on its opening day.
The restaurant occupies a storefront that had previously hosted a Chipotle Mexican Grill from December 2016 to July 2018.
Wingstop was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company reported that, as of May, it was operating or had franchised more than 1,250 restaurants across the globe.