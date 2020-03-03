Williams leads Capps in race for 1st District supervisor’s seat

In a battle between two candidates for the 1st Supervisorial District seat incumbent Das Williams is leading challenger Laura Capps in early results with only mail-in ballots counted, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

If the trend holds all the way through the precinct ballot counts, Williams would hold onto the seat he was first elected to in 2016.

From the mail-in ballot count, Williams has received 5,392 votes, or 51.6%, while Capps is holding 4,885 votes, or 46.7%, according to figures from the Elections Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both liberal-leaning candidates from Carpinteria have long been involved in government at multiple levels, so both bring strong credentials to the job of county supervisor.

Capps began as an aide in the Clinton White House, then became a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton. She was communications director for Sen. Ted Kennedy, was a senior aide on John Kerry’s presidential campaign.

Williams started as a field organizer for Hannah-Beth Jackson’s state Assembly bid and worked in her office following her election, as well as other legislative offices in Sacramento.

He was elected to the Santa Barbara City Council in 2003, then was elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and re-elected in 2012 and 2014. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.