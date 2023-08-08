Wildling Museum hosting cost-free Family Day 

The Wildling Museum's summer Family Day event returns Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering visitors a full day of free museum admission during event hours.

The day will feature art and nature-inspired activities including a live owl meet-and-greet by Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Eyes in the Sky, a local nonprofit which educates the public about rescued birds of prey.

