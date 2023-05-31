Inspired by California's nine national parks, artists are invited to celebrate the lakes, waterfalls, dew, rain, and various forms of water that can be found in them — or evidence of a lack of water, according to exhibition organizers.
The impacts of a lack of water are equally important as persistent drought remains a critical issue for California, organizers say, and will be an important discussion thread throughout the exhibition.
Finalists selected for the exhibition will have works displayed Sept. 23 through Feb. 19, 2024 in the Wildling Museum’s first-floor gallery.
Cash prizes for first, second, and third place will be awarded at the opening reception slated for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
