Fire personnel on Friday assisted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife with relocating a juvenile black bear that wandered into Cuyama and was captured in the backyard of a residence after it was reportedly seen playing in the sprinklers of a nearby church, according to officials.
Station 27 personnel received a call from the Fish and Wildlife to assist with removing the bear at about 3 p.m. in the backyard of a residence in the 4600 block of Morales Road, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.
The bear had wandered into town from the north, crossing over Highway 166, in what was likely a search for food and water, fire officials said, adding the bear was not aggressive when it was approached.
Officials added that the bear was tranquilized before its ear was tagged and released it back into the Los Padres National Forest somewhere south of the city.