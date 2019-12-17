Tepusquet Canyon: Residents of high-risk area have escaped destruction — so far

Steve and Renée O'Neill consider their 70-acre ranch near the top of Tepusquet Canyon one of the most beautiful properties in Santa Barbara County.
Thick chaparral, oak trees, wild grasses and riparian habitat have made the canyon a popular destination for those drawn by rural living, including the O'Neills, who have lived there for over 30 years.
Taking their dirt access road one way leads across a wooden bridge into a meadow surrounded by oaks at the foot of a hill where lightning once ignited a wildfire; going the other way leads one to a locked gate.
To the right past the gate stands a one-bedroom cabin that various Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel have rented over the years, a storage shed and the O’Neill home, all surrounded by defensible space, hidden above narrow, winding Tepusquet Road.
But across the road is a wall of oak trees and thick chaparral that has landed the canyon on the county's map of serious wildfire risk areas.
It's one reason the O'Neills have attached sprinklers along the ridges of their home, the shed and the cabin.
They've also installed three fire hydrants on their property. A red box beside each one holds a long fire hose and nozzle for firefighters' use. A high-pressure well pump can be used to fill up water tenders.
The O'Neills also have a 500-gallon water trailer and a 1975 Mack fire engine Renée's husband, Steve, bought from Hancock College and put back into running condition.
When fire crews ask O'Neill if the fire engine works, she says, "'Yup, it still squirts water.’ They laugh and say, ‘You mean it still pumps water.’”
The O'Neills know just how much their canyon paradise is at risk. They've seen the approach of demon wildfire and seen it beaten back.
‘This whole canyon was black’
Wildfires have periodically threatened Tepusquet residents for at least the past 40 years, most of them small, a few of them large and some that came too close for comfort.
Perhaps the closest call came in 2017 when the Alamo fire sparked in San Luis Obispo County, jumped Highway 166 and raced toward the canyon.
More than two years later, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Cal Fire officials said it ignited right alongside Highway 166, which made it harder to pinpoint a cause.
Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.
“That was a huge fire that came into the canyon,” O'Neill said of the Alamo fire, which scorched 28,687 acres. “It burned everything from SLO County past Twitchell [Reservoir] down to Santa Maria Mesa Road.
“It burned everything but that side of the canyon,” she said, pointing east across Tepusquet Road to the mountainside dense with chaparral and trees. “That over there is a disaster waiting to happen.”
O'Neill, now 65, wasn't home when the Alamo fire started, having gone to a family reunion, but she recalled her first sight of the canyon when she returned.
“I remember … this whole canyon was black and had red Phos-Chek on the hills,” she said. “I came home and saw it, and it was just jaw-dropping. You could see it from down in Santa Maria.”
Blackened trees on the slopes of the canyon’s west side bear witness to how close the Alamo fire came.
The slope less than 100 yards behind the O’Neills’ house also has charred oaks, but they weren’t burned by the wildfire itself; they were singed when a Cal Fire crew set a backfire that stopped the Alamo advancing down the steep hillside beyond.
“They backfired everything up here,” O’Neill said. “The fire was coming down that mountain there, so the fire crews started the backfire. That’s the way they do it. They light it at the bottom of the slope and the fire gets sucked up. Fires create their own weather.”
She said a man living between the taller ridge and the shorter, closer one lost his home, but the backfire kept the flames from reaching the O’Neill’s house and adjacent structures.
Firefighters finally stopped the relentless march of the Alamo fire by setting backfires all along the base of the hillsides west of Tepusquet Creek.
'What am I going to see in the morning?'
Far down in “the flats” near the mouth of Ruiz Canyon, Linda Tunnell and husband Curtis nervously waited at their sprawling home surrounded by oak trees and corrals as they watched smoke from the Alamo billowing up from behind the ridgeline to the west.
“It was a wind-driven fire, and it was coming fast,” Linda Tunnell said. “We heard that morning it was off [Highway] 166. That evening, it was coming over the ridge.”
When the Tunnells saw the flames top the ridgeline, they evacuated.
“I got a little teary-eyed,” Tunnell said of their flight from the canyon. “‘What am I going to see in the morning? What’s going to be left?’
“When we came back, we drove up [Santa Maria Mesa Road] and it was all burned right down to the road,” she said, adding she feared the worst.
But driving on into the canyon, they found their neighborhood had been saved.
“And I’m looking up at the east side and I see all this brush and trees, and I’m thinking, ‘Whey didn’t this burn?’ They must have had bumper-to-bumper fire trucks on [Tepusquet] road,” she said.
‘One way in, one way out’
Roy Moffett, 76, and wife Debby bought a house in the canyon in 1997 after he retired from his job as a California Highway Patrol officer in the Blythe area.
They live about two-thirds of the way from the Tunnells’ home to the O’Neills’ property in a two-story, wood-sided house perched on a knifelike hip that thrusts out from a steep ridge above.
“When we moved into this house, it had 24 pine trees around here,” Moffett said, pointing to where the level yard around his house makes a steep plunge toward Tepusquet Road far below. “The beetles took out 23 of the 24 trees.”
That could have been a blessing in disguise. Once ignited, pine trees burn like torches.
The Moffetts’ house is reached by a winding, steep road, barely wide enough for one vehicle, that also leads to homes scattered on the slopes above.
“There’s one way in, one way out,” Moffett said of his access road, which he and other residents know is equally true of Tepusquet Road.
He also remembers the day the Alamo threatened his community.
“We stayed here until the fire came over the hill,” he said, pointing to the high ridge to the west. “Then we sprayed the stuff on the house and got the hell out.”
“The stuff” is a fire-retarding gel that essentially wraps a structure in a layer of water to keep it cool and prevent it from being ignited by the extreme heat and drifting embers generated by a wildfire.
The Moffetts evacuated to their travel trailer stationed at some friends' house in Santa Maria, where they stayed for four days.
Moffett said a fire engine somehow made it up the access road and took up a position near his home, protecting about six houses.
“The Fire Department did a hell of a good job on the Alamo fire,” Moffett said. “They drew a line on Tepusquet, and they held it.”
Santa Barbara County's mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds presents a specific set of challenges for firefighters who say they'd rather fight wildfires almost anywhere than the place some of them have dubbed Wildfire County.